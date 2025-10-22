Drivers are demanding Sheffield’s inner ring road is removed from the Clean Air Zone to cut air pollution and revive the city centre.

Star readers say the charge - £10 for cars and taxis and £50 for lorries and buses - makes people “drive miles out of their way” to avoid it, through residential areas and past schools and hospitals.

It also sees the cost passed on to consumers, harming trade, it is claimed.

Scores supported the proposal in a discussion on The Star’s Facebook page.

Coun Ben Miskell said there had been a drop in the number of vehicles being charged in the Clean Air Zone. | nw

It followed a report that the authority would look into taking automated payments for the CAZ so ‘no action is required’ by drivers.

Resident Don Jenkins set up a petition demanding automation to prevent drivers being fined for non-payment.

Michelle Wood said: “The whole point of the ring road was to allow people to avoid the city centre and still be able to get across the city.

“The ring road should not be included in CAZ. To avoid charges people have to drive miles out of their way, more miles, more fuel, more pollution. The whole thing is about money making.”

Stephen J Elliott added: “The ring road is the only real way to circumnavigate the city centre and it's morally wrong to charge.

“They are killing the city centre because businesses need commercial vehicles on get their goods so the levy is passed onto the customer.”

On a different note, Peter Atkin suggested the wrong type of vehicle was being charged.

“They should have started with private vehicles, not business users,” he suggested.

The CAZ was launched in February 2023. It charges older diesel vans and taxis £10-a-day to travel on, or within, the inner ring road. Older coaches, buses and lorries pay £50-a-day.

Earlier this month, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said 0.8 per cent of vehicles entering the Clean Air Zone are required to pay - down from 1.2 per cent in 2023.

He said it was a “clear sign” people were switching to cleaner vehicles.

The Clean Air Zone include the inner ring road.

He added: “This is very important because that means fewer children are in hospital with lung conditions, fewer premature deaths and a healthier future for everyone. It's something we should all be proud of and I think it's something future generations will thank us for as well.”

In May, the authority said £1m from CAZ income has been spent improving air quality around schools, including School Streets and 22 new ‘20mph zones’.

A further £1m had been spent on the expansion of the Modeshift Stars initiatives for an additional 12 months up to March 2026. The scheme aims to promote active lifestyles to young people and their families through activity and classroom sessions.

Investment has also gone into cycle and scooter storage at schools, on-street cycle storage, the junior road safety officer initiative and additional Bikeability events across the north of the city during school holidays, the authority says.