Sheffield Clean Air Zone cash being spent on road safety measures around five city schools

One of Sheffield's first successful School Streets projects at Carfield Primary School , Heeley

More than £200,000 of the income from Sheffield’s controversial Clean Air Zone (CAZ) charges is being used to improve road safety around five city schools.

The £210,000 taken from the CAZ revenue will pay for School Streets schemes intended to come into force at Broomhill Infants, Meynell, Fox Hill and Rivelin primary schools and Hinde House Secondary. The plan was approved yesterday (August 18) by Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

The streets outside the schools will be closed temporarily – probably for around an hour – on the days when children are arriving and leaving.

A report to the committee said: “School Streets are becoming increasingly popular across the UK as more local authorities are using them as a way to address key issues such as air pollution, traffic congestion and inconsiderate parking at the school gate, whilst also promoting active travel and healthy lifestyles.”

Sheffield Clean Air Zone

The CAZ was brought into force in June 2023. Commercial vehicles and taxis that do not comply with vehicle emission standards must pay a charge to drive on the Inner Relief Road and city centre.

The idea, brought in by the last government, was hugely unpopular and led to a big outcry in Sheffield. A combination of fees and fines raised £7.18m income for the council in the first year of operation, which can only be spent on projects to improve air quality and the environment, as well as CAZ running costs.

The first £1m is being used to benefit the area around schools and the £210,000 increase takes the current School Streets budget up to £740,000.