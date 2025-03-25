Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone raked in more than £5m in its first two years, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers coughed up £1.4m in charges and £3.7m in fines - a total of £5.1m paid to the city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CAZ was launched in February 2023. It charges older diesel vans and taxis £10-a-day to travel on, or within, the inner ring road. Older coaches, buses and lorries pay £50-a-day.

Sheffield's Clean Air Zone raised more than £5m in its first two years.

The latest figures appear to show the authority has revised down the amount it earned from fines.

In October, after 19 months, it said drivers had paid £13.1m in Penalty Charge Notices.

The two-year figure is now said to be £3.7m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it spent CAZ money on improving air quality around schools, including £1m on more School Streets and 22 20mph zones outside schools.

A further £1m has been spent on the expansion of the Modeshift Stars initiatives for an additional 12 months up to March 2026. It aims to clean up the air around schools and encourage a change in travel behaviour by promoting active lifestyles to young people and their families through activity and classroom sessions.

Investment has also gone into cycle and scooter storage at schools, on-street lockable cycle storage, the junior road safety officer initiative and additional Bikeability events across the north of the city during school holidays, the authority says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield's Clean Air Zone charges apply within the green border. | Google images

In October, the city council said air pollution - in the form of NO2 - had fallen “significantly” but some locations were still above legal limits and it was not able to consider decommissioning the CAZ.

It would also have to be confident air quality would not shoot back up if it were removed.