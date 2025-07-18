An investment in eco-friendly transport options in Sheffield is expected to bring a fleet of new buses to the city.

The latest push for zero emission buses comes as part of a £28 million investment to improve transport options in both Bradford and Sheffield.

It is hoped this new funding will help passengers enjoy greener, smoother and quieter bus journey, while reducing pollution along key routes.

Locally, Sheffield City Council has already made efforts to tackle the issue of air pollution, introducing the Clean Air Zone two years ago, which has resulted in £5 million worth of fines charged to drivers of high emission vehicles, and a handful of green buses already in action.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood, said: "Buses are lifelines for communities – they transport people to work and get people to doctors’ appointments. I’m delighted that our £28 million investment will bring cleaner, greener buses to Bradford and Sheffield — cutting pollution, supporting manufacturing jobs and driving forward our Plan for Change.

"By backing our mayors, we’re giving local people the power to build a modern transport network that works for them.”

Following a public vote, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) are in the process of bringing local bus services back under public control, which is expected to come into action in 2027.

The local authority also manages the Supertram system, which is similarly set to benefit from a £1.5 billion investment to build a new fleet of trams, as well as aiding in the transition of bringing buses under control.

In December 2024, the government awarded South Yorkshire £17 million to improve bus stops, maintain fair discounts and deliver reliable services. This included the installation of new bus lanes and redesign of certain roads to better accommodate buses.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “This new funding from the government is another step on the journey back towards the world class public transport system we want to build in South Yorkshire; a network that connects people to jobs, education, healthcare, opportunities and each other, and that’s fit for the future. With that new money now secured, we will now be able to go further and faster on that journey, bringing new zero-emission buses to South Yorkshire, cutting pollution and improving air quality for thousands of people.

"Those buses will be a vital part of our fleet as we bring our bus network back under public control from 2027; creating a fully integrated transport system, and a future where South Yorkshire leads the way in clean, connected travel.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, added: “This new funding is great news for Sheffield. It will mean we can get more zero-emission electric buses on our streets, replacing older, polluting, diesel buses. We are making good progress to improve air quality in the city, however, more zero-emission buses are essential to further reduce pollution and improve the air we breathe. The new £20m funding from the Government is very welcome and goes alongside £11m that Sheffield City Council is investing for new electric buses.

“We will work closely with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and bus operators to get new electric buses running in Sheffield as soon as possible, to make bus travel cleaner and greener.”