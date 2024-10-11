Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s famous Arts Tower has been surpassed as the city’s ‘second tallest’ building, as more high-rises soar skywards.

The University of Sheffield’s 22-storey Arts Tower, on Bolsover Street, was the city’s tallest building when it was completed in 1965.

This photo shows the latest progress on the 27-storey tower block at the old Sytner BMW car showroom site near the junction of Broad Lane and Tenter Street, in Sheffield city centre | National World

It held that title for the best part of half a century before being deposed in 2010 by the 32-storey, 101 metre high St Paul’s Tower apartment block on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

Now it has been bumped down to third place by a new 27-storey student tower block taking shape on the edge of Sheffield city centre, at the old Sytner BMW car showroom site near the junction of Broad Lane and Tenter Street, just uphill of the soon-to-open Dutch-style roundabout at West Bar.

How the new 27-storey tower at the old Sytner BMW car showroom near the junction of Broad Lane and Tenter Street in Sheffield city centre will look, according to the planning application | Bricks Group/Lewis & Hickey Ltd

While that building has yet to be completed, the concrete core has reached its full height.

The huge new student development, by the Bricks Group, will vary in height between 10 and 27 storeys and contain nearly 500 beds when complete.

It is one of a number of high-rise buildings which have been approved around Sheffield, including a 26-storey tower on Milton Street, and the 40-storey King’s Tower at the old Primark site on High Street, Sheffield.

Proposals have also been drawn up for a huge new apartment block, rising up to 29 storeys at its highest point, on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road, close to Sheffield railway station.

And work has already started on the CODE Sheffield apartment complex on Wellington Street, in the city centre, which will have 1,015 apartments and will feature three towers, the tallest of which will have 32 floors.