Work has begun on a new 27-storey tower which is set to be Sheffield's second tallest building once completed.

Diggers and a soaring crane have descended on the site of the old Sytner BMW car showroom on Broad Lane, just off the roundabout at the junction with Tenter Street and Townhead Street, on the outskirts of the city centre.

The old Sytner BMW car showroom site on Broad Lane, in Sheffield city centre, where a new 27-storey tower is being built

What are Sheffield's tallest buildings?

Approval was granted back in 2020 for the huge student development, which will have between 10 storeys at its lowest point and 27 storeys at its peak.

The number of beds it will contain was reduced slightly in a subsequent planning application last year, from 519 to 494, made up of 99 apartment clusters, 369 studios and 26 accessible rooms.

The tallest building in Sheffield is currently St Paul's Tower, on Arundel Gate in the city centre, which has 32 storeys and rises to 101 metres.

The second tallest is the University of Sheffield's Arts Tower, which has 22 storeys, including two below ground, and stands just under 78 metres tall.

That means the new development on Broad Lane by the Bricks Group is set to become the city's second tallest building, for a short while at least.

How the new 27-storey tower on Broad Lane in Sheffield city centre will look, according to the planning application

Four new towers over 25 storeys approved in Sheffield

All three of those buildings could eventually be dwarfed by the 40-storey King's Tower which was recently approved on the old Primark site on High Street, Sheffield. It would become not just Sheffield's but Yorkshire's tallest building should the development go ahead.

Two 26-storey buildings, on Milton Street and Wellington Street, have already been approved, as Sheffield reaches for the sky.