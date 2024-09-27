Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new 29-storey tower block, which would be one of Sheffield’s tallest buildings, could soon be soaring skyward near the station.

Proposals have been drawn up to create 413 apartments at the former British Rail Sports Ground, on the corner of Farm Road and the A61 Queens Road, just south of the city centre.

The new building would be 29 storeys at its highest point, but would drop down to 18 and 12 storeys in other parts.

How the proposed tower block at the corner of Farm Road and the A61 Queens Road, just south of city centre, would look. It would be up to 29 storeys tall and have 413 apartments. Picture: 5plus Architects | 5plus Architects

The latest proposals would replace plans which have previously been approved for a 23-storey deveopment with 336 flats at the site, opposite McDonald’s and beside the Grosvenor Casino.

Bluecastle Capital is seeking public feedback on the new proposals for the plot, ahead of submitting a planning application to Sheffield City Council.

A range of one, two and three bedroom apartments with generous living space would be provided, it says, to meet the local housing needs of both young families and professionals.

There would be 413 secure cycle spaces - one for each apartment - to promote active, sustainable travel, and its eco credentials would be further boosted by the provision of air source heat pumps, to reduce carbon emissions.

How the entrance to the proposed tower block at the corner of Farm Road and the A61 Queens Road, just south of city centre, would look. The tower block would be up to 29 storeys tall and have 413 apartments. Picture: 5plus Architects | 5plus Architects

The proposals also outline plans for communal roof terraces, gardens and other outdoor space for residents to ‘create a vibrant, inclusive residential community’.

The design of the building, it is claimed, is ‘both visually appealing and in harmony with Sheffield’s existing skyline, with features including a double-storey entranceway.

Why have plans for the site been changed?

The previously approved plans for a 23-storey apartment block called The Meridian, which got the green light in August 2021, included co-working spaces, a residents’ only lounge and gym, a landscaped roof garden and plaza, 358 cycle spaces and 29 car parking spaces.

REAP 2 Ltd, a subsidiary of Bluecastle Capital, recently submitted a section 73 planing application to vary conditions related to that planning permission so it could deliver what it called an ‘optimised scheme that aligns with their requirements to deliver much-needed additional homes’.

A CGI showing how the previously approved plans for a 23-storey tower block called The Meridian, on the corner of Farm Road and the A61 Queens Road, just south of Sheffield city centre, would look | Submitted

But a spokesperson for Bluecastle Capital said that it believes there is potential to ‘make even more effective use of the site’ which is why it plans to submit a new full planning application.

“The proposals will deliver a new building on the site with varying heights of 12, 18 and 29 storeys, providing 413 build-to-rent apartments, with generous living spaces, a strong emphasis on community-oriented amenities and enhanced connectivity that prioritises sustainable transport options,” they added.

“By making the above changes, Bluecastle Capital aims to bring forward an even more effective scheme, making use of the site’s sustainable location and prominence as a gateway to the city centre.”

Sheffield’s tallest building is currently St Paul's Tower, on Arundel Gate in the city centre, which has 32 storeys and rises to 101 metres.

Plans have been approved for a 40-storey block, called Kings Tower, on the corner of High Street and Angel Street, which would replace St Paul’s Tower as the city’s highest landmark, though work has yet to begin.

Construction is well underway on a new 27-storey tower at the old Sytner BMW car showroom site on Broad Lane, which is set to replace the University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower as the city’s second tallest building.

To view the latest proposals for the Farm Road site, and to have your say, visit: https://farmroadsheffield.co.uk/