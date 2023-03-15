Sheffield has never reached for the sky in the same way some other major cities have, when it comes to skyscapers at least.

The city’s tallest building is St Paul’s Tower, which has 32 storeys and rises to 101 metres. That is the only building in Sheffield which soars above 100 metres, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, and one of just five with 20 or more storeys.

Compare that with Manchester, where the tallest building is 200.5 metres and there are at least 10 buildings, including those under construction, measuring 130 metres or higher. Plans were recently unveiled for a new 71-storey tower there, which would be Manchester’s new tallest building and one of the loftiest in the UK.

Sheffield has plans of its own for more high-rise buildings, including the controversial Kings Tower, which with 40 storeys would almost certainly become the city’s new tallest building if it gets the go-ahead, though plans for another 38-storey tower were recently scaled back.

Our list of tallest buildings only includes those which are occupied, as offices, housing, for healthcare or other uses. It does not include the Sheffield Energy Recovery Facility, which with its chimney rising to 75 metres, would count as the city’s fourth tallest building. Nor does it include churches, such as St John's Church in Ranmoor, which is 61 metres tall, and the Cathedral Church of St Marie, which rises to 60 metres.

Below are the 12 tallest occupied buildings in Sheffield in ascending order, and five that are planned or on which construction has started that could surpass them.

1 . Tallest buildings A number of new high-rise developments are planned in Sheffield, which would be among the city's tallest buildings if completed

2 . Fusion Students Sheffield Tower 1 (Cosmos) - 52 metres Fusion Students Sheffield Tower 1, on Moore Street in Sheffield city centre, is better known as the Cosmos luxury student accommodation complex. Completed in 2021, it has 17 storeys and is 52 metres tall, making it Sheffield's 12 tallest occupied building.

3 . Steelworks House - 53 metres Steelworks House, on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre, was completed in 2022. The student accommodation block has 17 storeys and at 53 metres is Sheffield's 11th tallest occupied building.

4 . Redvers House - 54 metres Redvers House on Union Street in Sheffield city centre has 14 storeys and is 54 metres tall, making it Sheffield's 10th tallest occupied building. It was occupied by Sheffield Council but was sold and is now used for student housing.