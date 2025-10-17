Arbourthorne: Anxious residents raise fears over asbestos dumped on Sheffield estate
Pictures taken today show blue tarpaulin placed over material, which The Star understands was covered over by a specialist asbestos removals company on behalf of Sheffield City Council after the dumped waste was reported.
It carries a clear message stating: “DANGER ASBESTOS”
The covered material is on open on land near Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, close to homes, a nursery and a care home.
One resident, who photographed the pile and contacted The Star, told of her concerns but asked not to be named.
She said she had seen people bagging the material up, and was grateful that had been done - but was worried the dumped waste had not yet been removed.
The resident explained that the area has been plagued in the past by anti-social behaviour, including fires.
She told The Star she was fearful that someone could break the tarpaulin cover open or, in the run up to Halloween, even set it alight.
She is urging Sheffield Council to take action.
She said: “It was all loose yesterday when we passed. I assumed it was builders’ rubble, or old tiles or something.
“It’s not on to leave it like that, so near a nursery, school, care home and family homes.
“I’m not sure how long it was there before it was a bagged up, but it was there yesterday all loose.
“Leaving it like this so close to bonfire night, when there are regular fires on there anyway, and vehicles dumped, is putting us all at risk.”
She said she understood it would be removed eventually, but had been told it would not be today.
The Star has contacted Sheffield Council for comment.
We have also contacted the three ward councillors for the Park and Arbourthorne ward, where the problem has been reported.