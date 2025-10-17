Anxious Sheffield residents fear they are being put at risk after a pile of waste, labelled as ‘asbestos’, was dumped on their estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures taken today show blue tarpaulin placed over material, which The Star understands was covered over by a specialist asbestos removals company on behalf of Sheffield City Council after the dumped waste was reported.

It carries a clear message stating: “DANGER ASBESTOS”

Waste material has been left under a tarpaulin and labelled DANGER ASBESTOS near East Bank Road, near Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne. | Submitted

The covered material is on open on land near Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, close to homes, a nursery and a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, who photographed the pile and contacted The Star, told of her concerns but asked not to be named.

She said she had seen people bagging the material up, and was grateful that had been done - but was worried the dumped waste had not yet been removed.

The resident explained that the area has been plagued in the past by anti-social behaviour, including fires.

This tarpaulin has been left over rubble on grass near Kennington Drive, just off East Bank Road, Sheffield | Submitted

She told The Star she was fearful that someone could break the tarpaulin cover open or, in the run up to Halloween, even set it alight.

She is urging Sheffield Council to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was all loose yesterday when we passed. I assumed it was builders’ rubble, or old tiles or something.

“It’s not on to leave it like that, so near a nursery, school, care home and family homes.

“I’m not sure how long it was there before it was a bagged up, but it was there yesterday all loose.

“Leaving it like this so close to bonfire night, when there are regular fires on there anyway, and vehicles dumped, is putting us all at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she understood it would be removed eventually, but had been told it would not be today.

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council for comment.

We have also contacted the three ward councillors for the Park and Arbourthorne ward, where the problem has been reported.