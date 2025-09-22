The figures, from Police UK, have been divided into 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield, and these are the 22 highest in the city, with some of them potentially surprising.

The data is the most recent available, and represents the period from June 2024 to May 2025.

Our gallery, below, shows the 22 neighbourhoods which have the worst figures for vehicle crime in Sheffield over that period.

The figures look at incidents including both thefts of the cars and other types of vehicles themselves, and incidents of thefts of items from cars.

Our figures show both the total number of reports of incidents of vehicle crime, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents.

We have ranked the figures by the number of reports per 1,000 residents. If those two neighbourhoods were equal, we took into account the overall number for the neighbourhood.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Ecclesall & Greystones - 22nd Ecclesall & Greystones saw 8.1 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 22nd worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 73.

Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge - 21st Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge saw 8.4 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 21st worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 51.

Brightside & Wincobank - 20th Brightside & Wincobank saw 8.4 reports of incidents of vehicle crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 80.