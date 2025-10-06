A new pocket park has been proposed to help tackle anti-social behaviour around one of Shrffield’s most iconic viewpoints.

The South Street Amphitheatre and Steel Steps offer some of the most stunning views of Sheffield – and arguably the county – but persistent anti-social behaviour is doing it an “injustice”, spoiling the experience for locals and visitors alike.

Now, the Friends of Skyline Pocket Park say they’ve had enough, and have come up with a plan to bring the area back to life.

Sam Gregory, a member of the group, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the area at the top of the Steel Steps is a “hotbed for anti-social behaviour”.

He said that “pretty much every night”, dozens of cars gather there, blasting loud music – and that drug dealing and drug use are also common.

Mr Gregory added: “There are definitely people who live in Park Hill who walked home late at night who have been threatened with all sorts of abuse, sexual assault and it’s got really unpleasant.”

The group – made up of local residents – has proposed creating a new pocket park on part of the site. The idea is to close off a section of the now-redundant roadway, limiting space for cars to congregate.

“That might have a tipping point effect on the anti-social behaviour at night,” he said.

Their “working theory” is that by reducing vehicle access, the area will become less attractive for late-night gatherings.

Speeding vehicles are another concern. The LDRS was told that someone was recently hospitalised as a result.

The plan is split into two phases.

In phase one, a temporary block will be placed on the section of Norfolk Road that joins South Street. This part will be closed to traffic for 18 months – although pedestrians and cyclists will still have access.

Speaking of Steel Steps, Mr Gregory said: “This is probably one of the most beautiful views of the city, one of the most iconic views of Yorkshire.

“But this area (on the top) does the view a disservice.”

He believes that removing the cars could not only improve safety but also enhance the quality of the space overall.

For now, a crash barrier is in place.

“It sums it up, really,” a campaigner added.

Phase two would see a full redesign of the triangular area. It’s expected to be costly, but the group plans to pursue funding to make it happen when the time comes.

According to Mr Gregory, the group has received strong support from local councillors and Sheffield City Council.

Councillor Laura Moynahan, ward councillor for Manor, told the LDRS: “The proposal to create Skyeline Pocket Park has come from residents and is supported by myself and Councillors Elle Dodd and Ben Miskell.

“We believe it is important that local people are at the heart of the regeneration of their communities and neighbourhoods. The concrete blocks, which will be installed in the short term, are intended to reduce the anti-social behaviour in this location.

“However, the longer-term aim is to work with partners, including the City Council and Urban Splash, to create a vibrant and sustainable green space for residents, commuters and visitors.

“It will provide a gateway to and from the station and the city centre and link to the Station Masterplan.”

The LDRS also spoke to Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee.

He said: “Our streets should be safe, welcoming spaces for everyone. Too many residents – especially women – have told us that the area at the top of the steel steps has become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour, leaving them feeling unsafe.

“That’s why we’re determined to trial the closure of a small section of the road to vehicles to help reclaim the space for the community and make it feel more open, accessible, and secure.”