According to the latest police figures from Police UK they are the Sheffield neighbourhoods with the fewest reports of violent crime and sexual offences per 1,000 residents.

Last week we looked at the most violent areas in Sheffield. Now we are looking at the least violent.

The figures are for June 2024 until May 2025, the most up to date currently available, and treat Sheffield as being divided into 70 neighbourhoods in total.

We have taken the figures, which are recognised by Sheffield Council , and ranked them on the basis of the number of reports of incidents per 1,000 population.

Those 25 areas which saw the fewest complaints are listed in the gallery below, with the safest listed last.

The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred.

The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.

Chapeltown - 25th lowest Chapeltown saw 21.4 reports of violent crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 25th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 237

Brincliffe and Sharrow Vale - 24th lowest Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale saw 20.6 reports of violent crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 24th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 161.

Hackenthorpe - 23rd lowest Hackenthorpe saw 20.0 reports of violent crime per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 23rd lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 112.