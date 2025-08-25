Sheffield's 20 worst hotspot neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour revealed

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 07:12 BST

Anti-social behaviour sparked thousands of complaints to police in Sheffield in the last year - and we can reveal the worst hotspots.

The latest figures show that there were 10,344 complaints about anti-social behaviour to police in Sheffield in the year from June 2024 to May 2025, which worked out at 18.3 per 1,000 residents in the city.

But some areas saw many more complaints than others - and we have listed the 20 areas with the most complaints in the gallery below. They have been ranked by the number of complaints per 1,000 people in that neighbourhood. We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.

The city is divided into 70 neighbourhoods in total for the figures.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The figures are from Police UK.

These are the 20 Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the most antisocial behaviour in the last year. Photo: National World

1. Anti-social behaviour hot spots

These are the 20 Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the most antisocial behaviour in the last year. Photo: National World | national World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Springvale & Steel Bank saw 21.5 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 123. Photo: Google

2. Springvale & Steel Bank - 20th

Springvale & Steel Bank saw 21.5 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 123. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Brightside & Wincobank saw 21.8 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 207. Photo: Google

3. Brightside & Wincobank - 19th

Brightside & Wincobank saw 21.8 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 207. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett saw 22.4 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 18th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 218. Photo: Google

4. Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett - 19th

Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett saw 22.4 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 18th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 218. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPoliceResidentsNeighboursAlcohol
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice