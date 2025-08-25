The latest figures show that there were 10,344 complaints about anti-social behaviour to police in Sheffield in the year from June 2024 to May 2025, which worked out at 18.3 per 1,000 residents in the city.

But some areas saw many more complaints than others - and we have listed the 20 areas with the most complaints in the gallery below. They have been ranked by the number of complaints per 1,000 people in that neighbourhood. We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.

The city is divided into 70 neighbourhoods in total for the figures.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The figures are from Police UK.

Springvale & Steel Bank - 20th Springvale & Steel Bank saw 21.5 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 123.

Brightside & Wincobank - 19th Brightside & Wincobank saw 21.8 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 207.

Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett - 19th Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett saw 22.4 reports of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 18th worst figure. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 218.