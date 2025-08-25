The latest figures show that there were 10,344 complaints about anti-social behaviour to police in Sheffield in the year from June 2024 to May 2025, which worked out at 18.3 per 1,000 residents in the city.
But some areas saw many more complaints than others - and we have listed the 20 areas with the most complaints in the gallery below. They have been ranked by the number of complaints per 1,000 people in that neighbourhood. We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.
The city is divided into 70 neighbourhoods in total for the figures.
There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.
With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
The figures are from Police UK.