Police seek owner of lost Christmas gifts found in Rotherham

Police officers are trying to find the owner of some Christmas gifts found on a street in Rotherham.
They were found on Bradgate Lane by a woman who notified South Yorkshire Police last night.
To claim the gifts call 101 and quote incident 649 of December 13.
Proof of ownership will be required.