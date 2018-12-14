Thieves target cars defrosting on South Yorkshire roads

Two cars were stolen this morning while they were being defrosted in South Yorkshire.

A white Ford Fiesta with the registration number FY64 KGG was stolen from Dinnington and a black Saab with the registration number SD59 PLV was taken from Barnsley.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said: “Please don't leave your vehicle unattended with the keys in and the engine running, plus your insurance could be void if you do this.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.