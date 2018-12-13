Sheffield gang member jailed over pub attack which left victim needing 167 stitches

A Sheffield gang member has been jailed for 16 years for a pub attack which left his victim needing 167 stitches.

Christopher Allen, aged 22, of Manor Oaks Road, Wybourn, attacked a man with a knife in a pub in Darnall – slashing his face neck and arm.

His victim’s wounds needed 167 stitches.

The attack has been described by South Yorkshire Police as ‘horrific’ and is said to have left Allen’s victim ‘traumatised’.

Allen, described as ‘dangerous,’ struck in April last year but denied the charge and went on trial.

He was found guilty this week of wounding, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply.

Allen pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.



He was sentenced to 16 years and ordered to serve a minimum of 13 behind bars.

Detective Constable James Hughes said: “Christopher Allen is prolific and dangerous individual.

“We have worked extremely hard to get to this point and we are pleased with the sentence he has received.



“He carried out a horrific attack, which has changed his victim’s life, leaving him traumatised. “We hope the public feel reassured that Allen is off the streets of Sheffield and that this sentence sends a strong message to other gang members across South Yorkshire.



“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and there are consequences of being involved in such activity. Local communities can be assured that we are taking action against individuals like Allen.”



Shaun Hopkins, 56, of Musgrave Road, Shirecliffe, was also sentenced for his part in the incident.



He received a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wounding with intent, after attacking a man with a hammer.