Police seek help in fight against drugs in Sheffield
Police officers in Sheffield are asking residents to be their ‘eyes and ears’ to help in the fight against drugs.
The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, which covers areas including Burngreave and Parson Cross, said officers are reliant upon local residents passing on information to help them identify those involved in drugs in local communities.
CRIME: Police hunt continues for men wanted over machete attack in SheffieldThe team said: “We rely on you to be our eyes and ears to help tackle the problems that drugs cause in our communities.“Have you seen something you think could be drug related?“Do you know someone who is being forced or asked to deal drugs?“Do you know someone who has a drugs debt?“Do you suspect someone is dealing drugs?
“Have you seen a vehicle you think is transporting drugs?“Are lots of vehicles visiting a particular house at all times of the day and night?”
LATEST: Gold and silver coins worth £80,000 stolen from house in South YorkshireTo pass on information call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.Details can also be passed on by using www.reportingcrime.uk