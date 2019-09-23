Man wanted by police over burglary and use of stolen cash cards in Sheffield
Detectives investigating a burglary and the use of stolen cash cards in Sheffield have re-appealed for information on his whereabouts.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 12:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 13:55 pm
Between 4am and 6am on Monday, June 24, the occupants of a property on Reservoir Road, Crookes, woke to discover the back door to their home smashed and personal belongings taken from their kitchen table.
Two vehicles, one of which was later recovered by police, were also stolen.
And bank cards taken during the raid were used several times that morning.
Detectives have issued a CCTCV image of a man believed to hold vital information.
Anyone who can identify him or knows where he is should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 119 of June 25.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.