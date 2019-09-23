Gold and silver coins worth £80,000 stolen from house in South Yorkshire
Gold and silver coins worth £80,000 have been stolen from a house in South Yorkshire.
Between Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 30 a property in Edderthorpe Lane in Darfield, Barnsley, was broken into and a coin collection with over £80,000 was stolen.
CRIME: 84-year-old Sheffield man ‘left devastated’ as wife’s jewellery is stolen on day of her funeral
The coins are around the same size as a 10 pence piece and stored in small plastic tubes.
Detective Shaun Peel said: “We have conducted an extensive search of the property for fingerprints and evidence but believe our communities may have information that we need.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that can help them us with our enquiries, and from anyone who has been offered to buy gold or silver coins.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 649 of June 30.