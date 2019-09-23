Police hunt continues for men wanted over machete attack in Sheffield
A police hunt is continuing today for three men wanted over a machete attack in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 07:57 am
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 07:57 am
They attacked a 21-year-old man outside a house in Middle Hay Close, Gleadless Valley, just before 8.30pm last Thursday - leaving their victim with serious head injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said the man’s injuries were caused by the machete.
The attackers were all dressed in dark clothing and wore balaclavas.
The incident is being treated as a ‘targeted attack’ and South Yorkshire Police said ‘there is no cause for concern for those in the local community’.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 819 of September 19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.