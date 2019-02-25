Have your say

The police probe into the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell is continuing, with 10 arrests made so far.

Tom, aged 21, of Intake, Doncaster, was shot through the window of the Maple Tree pub in Balby on Thursday, January 17.

Two men – Joseph Bennia, 28 and Scott Gocoul, 29 – have both been charged with his murder.

Eight other arrests have been made in connection with the murder probe.

Tom, a talented boxer, was shot in his chest and abdomen in the gun attack.

He received emergency first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Hundreds of mourners attended his funeral last week but his brother, Charlie, who is serving a prisoner, had his application to attend the service turn down.

Instead, he was allowed a visit to the chapel of rest where Tom’s body lay the day before the funeral.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 796 of January 17.