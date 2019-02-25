Man and woman charged with attempted murder over Rotherham attack

Have your say

A man and woman have been charged with attempted murder over an attack in Rotherham.

Detectives charged the pair following an incident on Hartington Road, Ferham, last Friday.

Hartington Foad, Ferham, Rotherham

COURT: Driver ‘endangered countless lives’ by driving lorry wrong way down M18 motorway near Doncaster

Nathan Liversidge, 30 of no fixed abode, and 32-year-old Gemma Muscroft, of Hartington Road, have also been charged with false imprisonment.

APPEAL: CCTV released following robbery at Sheffield bookmakers

CRIME: Man in hospital following another stabbing in broad daylight in Sheffield

Both are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.