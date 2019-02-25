Man and woman charged with attempted murder over Rotherham attack

A man and woman have been charged with attempted murder over an attack in Rotherham.
Detectives charged the pair following an incident on Hartington Road, Ferham, last Friday.
COURT: Driver ‘endangered countless lives’ by driving lorry wrong way down M18 motorway near Doncaster
Nathan Liversidge, 30 of no fixed abode, and 32-year-old Gemma Muscroft, of Hartington Road, have also been charged with false imprisonment.
APPEAL: CCTV released following robbery at Sheffield bookmakers
CRIME: Man in hospital following another stabbing in broad daylight in Sheffield
Both are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.