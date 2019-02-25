The driver of a stolen car is on the run after ramming into a police vehicle in a bid to evade arrest.
The motorist was in a stolen Vauxhall Astra taken during a burglary on Saturday night when police officers spotted him speeding on Herries Road.
During attempts to stop the vehicle, the stolen Astra was deliberately reversed into a police car.
South Yorkshire Police said it was ‘clearly an attempt to damage the police vehicle and cause injury to the officer’.
The driver of the stolen car then abandoned it and fled.
The car was recovered and is to be forensically examined in a bid to identify the driver.
South Yorkshire Police said: “This shows the extent offenders will go to avoid being arrested, and how our officers can and do get injured whilst trying to bring them to justice.
“Fortunately on this occasion no one was hurt.”