Police probe continues into death crash which killed girl, 16, in Barnsley 

Have your say

A police probe into a crash in Barnsley which killed a 16-year-old girl is continuing today.

Macey-Jay Frudd died when a car she was travelling in ploughed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

CRIME: Probe into threatening letters sent to Sheffield churches linked to bigger investigation

She was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Astra which was travelling along Broadway, towards Dodworth Road, when tragedy stuck at 1.40am.

POLICE: Six Sheffield men wanted for three murders remain on the run

The teenager died at the scene.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal crash on Broadway in Barnsley.

READ MORE: Designer clothes worth £20,000 stolen during shop raid in Doncaster town centre

Three others in the car survived the collision and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An 18-year-old man was bailed by the police after questioning and a man, 19 and a girl 17, were released under investigation.

Flowers, photographs, notes and candles have been left at the crash scene and a balloon release is to be held on Sunday in memory of Macey-Jay.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.