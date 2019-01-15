Six Sheffield men wanted for three murders remain on the run

Six Sheffield men wanted for questioning over three murders – a shooting, a stabbing and a brutal attack – remain on the run despite a number of police appeals for information on their whereabouts.

Detectives keen to solve three cases have released photographs of key Sheffield suspects and rewards for information have also been offered but so far the men remain at large.

Abdi Ali

CRIME: Designer clothes worth £20,000 stolen during shop raid in Doncaster town centre

Last week a new photograph was released of a Sheffield man who has gone to ground since a brutal attack in Cleethorpes, which claimed the life of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall.

POLICE: Guns, cash and cannabis worth £100,000 seized in drugs crackdown in Doncaster

Abdi Ali, 28, has been named as a ‘significant suspect’ and has not yet come forward to rule himself out of police enquiries despite a number of appeals and a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward on offer for information leading to his arrest.

Ahmed Farrah

APPEAL: Hunt goes on for driver three months after fatal Sheffield hit and run

Ali, who spent most of his life in Sheffield after moving from Somalia as a child, was living in Cleethorpes when Mr Lyall was killed.

He has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe and is known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders,’ and ‘Gulaid’ and ’Johnny’.

Ali is also a drug addict.

Top L-R - Ahmed Warsame and Jamal Ali; Bottom L-R - Mohammed Ali and Saeed Hussain

In Sheffield, detectives have issued a number of appeals for information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted over a fatal stabbing.

He is wanted for questioning over the death of Kavan Brissett, 21, who was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, in August last year.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and is known to frequent Broomhall, is said to be deliberately evading arrest.

A police warning has been issued that anyone helping him hide faces arrest.

Another £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is also on offer for information leading to his arrest.

Four other Sheffield men are wanted for questioning over a fatal shooting in Sheffield.

Jordan Thomas, 22, was gunned down in a car on Derek Dooley Way, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, in December 2014 in a revenge attack between two feuding gangs.

Jama Ahmed was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years behind bars after being convicted of Jordan’s murder, but after he was jailed detectives issued the names and photographs of four others they believe could hold vital information about the killing.

Mohammed Ali, now 32, Jamal Ali, 29, Saeed Hussein, 29 and Ahmed Warsame, 30, vanished after the shooting and at that time were believed to have fled to Somalia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.