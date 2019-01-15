Designer clothes worth £20,000 stolen during shop raid in Doncaster town centre

Have your say

Thieves are being hunted by the police after designer clothes worth £20,000 were stolen during a shop raid in Doncaster town centre.

South Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that Bradley Knipe on High Street was broken into via the rear door on Sunday, January 6 and £20,000 worth of clothing was taken.

The brands included Hugo Boss, CP Company and Armani.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.