Probe into threatening letters sent to Sheffield churches linked to bigger investigation

A probe into threatening letters sent to two Sheffield churches is linked to a larger police investigation.

South Yorkshire Police was called in after two letters containing violent threats were sent to St Mary’s Catholic Church in High Green and St Thomas More Catholic Church in Parson Cross.

St Mary's Catholic Church, High Green

The letters contained threats to the congregations and led to staff at Mary’s Catholic Primary School stopping pupils from attending a special mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church on safety grounds.

But the investigation has now been handed over to West Midlands Police, with detectives there investigating a number of similar incidents, where letters were sent to churches and supermarkets.

In a statement, the force said today: “West Midlands Police is investigating after several threatening letters have been sent to mainly churches and supermarkets across the region and officers are aware of a few sent further afield over a period of months.”