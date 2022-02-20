Live blog: Concern over river levels as Sheffield is on flood watch
Water continues to rise at the River Don near Meadowhall as Sheffield remains on a flood watch on Sunday afternoon.
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts, warning people that flooding of property and roadways is possible starting at 2pm.
Areas most at risk are Meadowhall and Carbrook, with river levels expected to remain high throughout today and overnight, into Monday (February 21).
The water level at the River Don has also almost touched the bridge, according to a photo given to The Star.
The EA said they are closely monitoring the situation as their incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast on a 24-hour basis.
It also urged people to avoid using low lying footpaths near watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
A rushing torrent can also be seen near Sheffield's railway station.
A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield earlier, meaning flooding is possible.
Last updated: Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 15:59
- Flooding of property and roadways possible starting at 2pm
- Risk of flooding as the River Don continues to rise
- Millhouses Park closed due to flooding concern
- Tram services suspended
Meadowhall Road is now closed due to flooding
More flood warnings issued
M1 Northbound is closed between J31 (Worksop) and J32 (Sheffield) due to flooding
Tram services remain suspended between Meadowhall and Tinsley South
Roads closed in Derbyshire following heavy rainfall
Sheffield flooding: Millhouses Park in Sheffield closed as river is about to burst its banks
A Sheffield park where a boy drowned in the flood of 2007 has been closed today as river levels in the city rise.
Sheffield City Council has closed Millhouses Park as a safety precaution warning that the River Sheaf, which runs through, it is about to overflow.
In a tweet, the council said: “Please avoid Millhouses Park in Sheffield, which is now closed, as the River Sheaf is about to overflow there.”
In June 2007, when there was widespread flooding in Sheffield, teenager Ryan Parry and his friends walked home from King Ecgbert School in Dore when buses were cancelled and stopped off at Millhouses Park en-route, where he fell into the deep, fast-flowing water in the swollen River Sheaf.
Flood alerts issued for Sheffield after storms and days of persistent rain
A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield after a week in which the city has been hit by storms and there has been persistent rain.
Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place for:
– Blackburn Brook, which covers Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook.
– Middle River Don catchment, which covers River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe in Doncaster, including Bagley Dike and Kearsley Brook.
– River Sheaf and Porter Brook, which covers River Sheaf, Porter Brook and their tributaries.
– Upper Derwent in Derbyshire, which covers upper River Derwent and tributaries from Ladybower Reservoir to the River Wye at Rowsley.