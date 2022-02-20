Live blog: Concern over river levels as Sheffield is on flood watch

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts, warning people that flooding of property and roadways is possible starting at 2pm.

Areas most at risk are Meadowhall and Carbrook, with river levels expected to remain high throughout today and overnight, into Monday (February 21).

The water level at the River Don has also almost touched the bridge, according to a photo given to The Star.

Water continues to rise at the River Don near Meadowhall, as Sheffield remains on a flood watch on Sunday afternoon.

The EA said they are closely monitoring the situation as their incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast on a 24-hour basis.

It also urged people to avoid using low lying footpaths near watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

A rushing torrent can also be seen near Sheffield's railway station.