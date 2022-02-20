Sheffield flooding: Hillsborough Stadium first property expected to flood

The Environment Agency said flooding of property and roads is now 'imminent', with the first property expected to flood being the Owls' homeground.

Properties on Rawson Spring Road are also likely to be among the first affected.

In an update published at 4.44pm, it said: "We expect River levels to peak later this evening but remain elevated overnight into tomorrow, 21/02/2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency said Hillsborough Stadium is the first property expected to flood.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. Please report any property flooding on 0800 80 70 60. This message will be updated by 0:40 on 21/02/2022, or as the situation changes."