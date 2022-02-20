Storm Franklin set to batter the UK from Sunday night as yellow warning for wind remains in place for Sheffield

The latest storm follows on from a week in which Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice also impacted the UK, although wind gusts from Storm Franklin are expected to be lower than those from Eunice, which triggered two Red Weather Warnings.

Northern areas of Northern Ireland are covered by an Amber Wind Warning that will be in force from early Monday morning. Within the Amber Warning area, winds could be in excess of 80mph in exposed coastal areas, but more widely between 60 and 70mph. Damage to buildings is possible, and there’s likely to be travel disruption.

An extended Yellow Warning for wind, which covers much of the rest of the UK except the northeast, has also been issued for Storm Franklin. Within the yellow warning area, wind gusts will be 65-75 mph in coastal areas and 50-60 mph further inland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Franklin set to hit the UK on Sunday night through Monday

In Sheffield, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind following Storm Eunice’s departure on Friday night.

The centre of Storm Franklin will track eastwards over the north of Scotland from early Monday morning, with the highest winds expected on the southern flank of the system. The centre of Storm Franklin will clear into the North Sea on Monday morning, although high winds will continue to be felt for most of Monday, as is reflected in the Yellow Weather Warning.

"Following Storm Eunice's significant impacts on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring additional high winds for many late Sunday and into Monday, though not on the same scale as Eunice."

Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places. Amber and Yellow Wind Warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60 mph wind gusts for much of the UK from late on Sunday and through Monday. "

A yellow weather warning is also in force in the northwest of England, with heavy rain expected through much of Sunday.

Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice, but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging right through the weekend. With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front. "

It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – on Sunday, intense rainfall becomes a feature, making driving arduous. If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”

Days of persistent rain, coupled with recent storms, have seen river levels rise in Sheffield on Sunday afternoon.