Yellow weather warning issued for Sheffield following Storm Eunice

The forecasters said that many parts of the UK will have to brace for a ‘wet and windy weekend’ through Saturday and Sunday, highlighting the ongoing risk of wind and rain – although much less impactful than Storm Eunice.

However in Sheffield, the warning is valid from Sunday to Monday with expected wind gusts of up to 54mph.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Winds will decrease from their exceptionally high levels on Friday, but there’s a continued wet and windy theme for many through the weekend.

Yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield

“The south will see wet and windy conditions on Saturday, before areas to the north and west, including Northern Ireland, see some more potentially disruptive conditions on Sunday.

"Weather warnings have been issued but should be checked throughout the weekend for any ongoing updates.”

RAC Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like it will have a sting in its tail with conditions on the roads remaining challenging right through the weekend. With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.

“It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – roads will turn slippery in the north on Saturday, while on Sunday intense rainfall becomes a feature making driving arduous. If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”

Sheffield will receive patchy rain tonight, with snow on higher ground during the evening, and more steady rain arriving around midnight, with possible gales by daybreak, according to forecasters. 1°C is the minimum temperature.

Sunday will be breezy at times with heavy rain for the majority of the day, with a maximum temperature of 12°C.