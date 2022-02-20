Flood alerts issued for Sheffield after storms and days of persistent rain
A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield after a week in which the city has been hit by storms and there has been persistent rain.
Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place for:
– Blackburn Brook, which covers Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook.
– Middle River Don catchment, which covers River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe in Doncaster, including Bagley Dike and Kearsley Brook.
– River Sheaf and Porter Brook, which covers River Sheaf, Porter Brook and their tributaries.
– Upper Derwent in Derbyshire, which covers upper River Derwent and tributaries from Ladybower Reservoir to the River Wye at Rowsley.
– Upper River Don catchment, which covers River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield.
Meanwhile flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, have been issued for the River Derwent at Bamford, Grindleford
and Hathersage.