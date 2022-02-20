Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place for:

– Blackburn Brook, which covers Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield after storms and days of persistent rain

– Middle River Don catchment, which covers River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe in Doncaster, including Bagley Dike and Kearsley Brook.

– River Sheaf and Porter Brook, which covers River Sheaf, Porter Brook and their tributaries.

– Upper Derwent in Derbyshire, which covers upper River Derwent and tributaries from Ladybower Reservoir to the River Wye at Rowsley.

– Upper River Don catchment, which covers River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island in Sheffield.

Meanwhile flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, have been issued for the River Derwent at Bamford, Grindleford