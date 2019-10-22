Pictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
Pictures taken today show the extent of damage to a house struck by a skip lorry in a ‘targeted act’ last night.
South Yorkshire Police said a lorry was deliberately reversed into a house on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, at around 7.30pm yesterday.
The lorry was then set alight before the culprits jumped into a getaway vehicle as they fled the scene.
The house struck by the skip lorry is cordoned off this morning for police enquiries to be carried out and on safety grounds.
The front door of the house was demolished and the front ground floor window destroyed.
A huge pile of rubble and debris, including what appears to be part of an internal wall, can been seen on the front garden this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police believe the incident on Shirehall Road was a targeted act and officers are in the local area carrying out initial enquiries.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.