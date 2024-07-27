Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With tens of thousands of people descending on Hillsborough Park for the opening day of Tramlines 2024, we have hundreds of photos.

We simply cannot show all the photos we have taken and had sent to us, but we couldn’t resist showing you another 13 photos of people looking fabulous on Friday at Tramlines 2024.

The festival is taking place at Hillsborough Park from July 26 to July 28, and has already seen headliner Paolo Nutini perform a staggering performance last night.

Still to come is Jamie T and Snow Patrol. Keep checking our website and social media for the latest updates at Tramlines Festival 2024.