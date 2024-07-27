Watch: Join us for the day at Tramlines Festival 2024 at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park
We filmed an entire day of dancing, fun and laughter at Tramlines Festival, which saw all its weekend tickets sell out.
After months of anticipation, Tramlines 2024 is upon us, and it is sure to leave its thousands of ticket-holders with memories they won’t forget.
Lauren Hague has been dancing the weekend away, and she even filmed much of the opening day, on Friday, July 26.
Watch her video above to see what she made of the day, which saw performances from Paolo Nutini, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Charlatans, Soft Play, and many more.
