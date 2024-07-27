Tramlines 2024: 10 photos of happy friends and family on day two of Sheffield music festival

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Jul 2024, 17:21 BST

It’s certainly a bit different to the Saturday we all remember at last year’s event.

Day two of Tramlines 2024 is already over half way through, and we’ve been busy meeting the thousands of visitors at Hillsborough Park.

While there was a moment we all double-guessed the accuracy of the weather forecast, thankfully the Met Office has pulled through, and the day has remained dry.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Today has seen a huge number of music artists and entertainers take to the seven stages across the site. From Sheffield’s own Everly Pregnant Brothers, to The Leadmill Studio Orchestra, to Sprints. We still have some of the biggest names to go this evening, including headliner Jamie T, Tom Grennan and Annie Mac. 

Here are 10 photos from day two of this year’s Tramlines Festival.

These girls look stunning as they enjoyed a refreshment

1. Day two at Tramlines

These girls look stunning as they enjoyed a refreshment | National WorldPhoto: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Saturday say thousands of people descend on Hillsborough Park for the second day of Tramlines

2. Day two at Tramlines

Saturday say thousands of people descend on Hillsborough Park for the second day of Tramlines | National World

Photo Sales
Tramlines strives to be a family-friendly event, offering something for people of all ages

3. Day two at Tramlines

Tramlines strives to be a family-friendly event, offering something for people of all ages | National World

Photo Sales
The huge venue offers plenty of places for music, relaxation, fun and food.

4. Day two at Tramlines

The huge venue offers plenty of places for music, relaxation, fun and food. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWeather forecastMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.