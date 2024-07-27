Day two of Tramlines 2024 is already over half way through, and we’ve been busy meeting the thousands of visitors at Hillsborough Park.

While there was a moment we all double-guessed the accuracy of the weather forecast, thankfully the Met Office has pulled through, and the day has remained dry.

Today has seen a huge number of music artists and entertainers take to the seven stages across the site. From Sheffield’s own Everly Pregnant Brothers, to The Leadmill Studio Orchestra, to Sprints. We still have some of the biggest names to go this evening, including headliner Jamie T, Tom Grennan and Annie Mac.

Here are 10 photos from day two of this year’s Tramlines Festival.

1 . Day two at Tramlines These girls look stunning as they enjoyed a refreshment

2 . Day two at Tramlines Saturday say thousands of people descend on Hillsborough Park for the second day of Tramlines

3 . Day two at Tramlines Tramlines strives to be a family-friendly event, offering something for people of all ages