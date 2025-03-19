Meet Bella!

This cocker spaniel is being cared for by an animal rescue centre in Rotherham and said to be a little nervous of the world.

Bella is being cared for at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

The sweet pooch, who is just under two years old, arrived at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in need of a little TLC.

However thanks Mishka's Groom Room, Bella will be getting a full pamper session this Friday to make her feel her very best before the rehoming process starts.

Thornberry said: “Bella is a little nervous, she hasn't been exposed to much as a pup and she’s still learning about the world.

“Bella needs a calm, patient home that will help her build confidence.

“She could live with another dog and is looking for someone who’s willing to work with her on her journey.

“Bella isn’t fully house-trained yet, but with time and patience, she will get there.

“If you’re looking for a loyal companion who needs a little extra love, Bella might be the one for you.”

Apply for Bella by visiting our Thorberry’s website www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org or Facebook page.

