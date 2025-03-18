Magdalene Gardens Barnsley: Police sniffer dog helps cops find heroin stash in car
The vehicle was initially searched at 11pm on Thursday (March 13), by South Yorkshire Police response officers on patrol in Lundwood, Barnsley, when they spotted two men in a Toyota parked outside a property on Magdalene Gardens.
A search of the vehicle led officers to recover a small amount of heroin, and further searches in custody led to another 19 wraps of heroin being found concealed in underwear.
Following the seizure of the car, a drugs sniffer dog found another 100 wraps of heroin behind the dashboard.
Two men, aged 30 and 40, have been charged with offences including possession of a crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.
Both men will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 14, 2025.
