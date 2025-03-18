Police have seized over 100 of wraps of heroin after a sniffer dog helped search a car parked on a South Yorkshire street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was initially searched at 11pm on Thursday (March 13), by South Yorkshire Police response officers on patrol in Lundwood, Barnsley, when they spotted two men in a Toyota parked outside a property on Magdalene Gardens.

Police used a sniffer dog | South Yorkshire Police

A search of the vehicle led officers to recover a small amount of heroin, and further searches in custody led to another 19 wraps of heroin being found concealed in underwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the seizure of the car, a drugs sniffer dog found another 100 wraps of heroin behind the dashboard.

Two men, aged 30 and 40, have been charged with offences including possession of a crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Both men will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 14, 2025.

✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇