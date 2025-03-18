Police have confimed that a gun was fired during an incident which saw officers called out to deal with two loose dogs reported to have been acting aggressively.

Police were sent to Hepworth Drive, Aston, early on Friday morning after two dogs - a Japanese Akita and a ‘bull breed’ - were reported roaming loose on Hepworth Drive. It had also been reported that dogs had tried to attack a man.

Armed officers were sent to the scene, and now it has been confirmed that a shot was fired after one of the dogs moved towards police. The dog was not hurt.

South Yorkshire Police said: “During attempts to contain the loose dogs, the Japanese Akita moved towards officers and a firearms officer fired their gun causing the dog to flee. The dog was uninjured and was safely contained in a nearby garden.

“Our officers are highly trained and skilled, continuously monitoring for risk to ensure our communities safety.”

South Yorkshire Police said concerned residents raised the alarm at 6.22am, concerned over the dogs acting aggressively and attempting to bite a man on his leg.

No one was injured, and the dogs only managed to get hold of the man’s clothing, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

After police contained the dogs in a garden, their owner is said to have turned up, put them into his car, a Volkswagen Golf, and driven off.

As he left the scene, the man is reported to have crashed into a police car.

Police mounted a search for the two dogs and their owner. They have not yet been traced.

South Yorkshire Police say incidents involving dogs are putting unprecedented demand on the force and resources,

A spokesman said on Friday: “During the past seven days, we have received 49 calls to report dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury or harm across South Yorkshire.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 112 of March, 14.