A 40-year-old Sheffield man has appeared at court charged with offences including dangerous driving and failure to provide a specimen, following a two-vehicle crash in which a family dog was killed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the M1 near the M18 turn off at Rotherham, on Saturday evening (March 15, 2025), with police called at around 6.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Wade, of Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with the collision.

Daniel Wade, of Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with the collision. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, March 17, 2025) charged with offences of dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention and failure to provide a specimen. | National World

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, March 17, 2025) charged with offences of dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention and failure to provide a specimen.

Mr Wade was released on conditional bail at the conclusion of the hearing, to appear at the same court next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Catcliffe: One dog killed and another missing after M1 crash near Sheffield involving two cars

One of the two cars involved in the crash was carrying three dogs.

Athena is still missing | Submit

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that one of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, sadly instantly died following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with the family, but their German Shepherd, Athena, ran off - triggering a search for the missing pet.

It was revealed today that Athena has now been found safe and well.