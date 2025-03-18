Daniel Wade: Sheffield man appears at court charged over crash which caused death of dog

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:28 BST

A 40-year-old Sheffield man has appeared at court charged with offences including dangerous driving and failure to provide a specimen, following a two-vehicle crash in which a family dog was killed.

The collision took place on the M1 near the M18 turn off at Rotherham, on Saturday evening (March 15, 2025), with police called at around 6.45pm.

Daniel Wade, of Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with the collision.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, March 17, 2025) charged with offences of dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention and failure to provide a specimen.

Mr Wade was released on conditional bail at the conclusion of the hearing, to appear at the same court next week.

One of the two cars involved in the crash was carrying three dogs.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that one of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, sadly instantly died following the collision.

The family’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with the family, but their German Shepherd, Athena, ran off - triggering a search for the missing pet.

It was revealed today that Athena has now been found safe and well.

