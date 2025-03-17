Drones piloted by animal rescue experts have joined the hunt for a missing dog, following a tragic South Yorkshire motorway incident.

The Sheffield based animal rescue organisation K9-RSQ has gone to search fields near the scene of a crash yesterday, which saw a dog killed on the M1 near junction 33 at Catcliffe.

A driver failed a roadside breath test, after the crash which saw his vehicle collide another car carrying three family dogs, at 6.45pm on Saturday evening.

One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, sadly died following the collision after running into the road.

A second, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with the family, but their German Shepherd Athena fled the scene in fear.

The hunt continues for missing Athena | South Yorkshire Police

Now the K9-RSQ animal rescue organisation says it has people on the scene.

Team co-ordinator Craig Dent said: “We had two drone pilots there earlier, but we currently have one at the scene.

“There is optimism that we will find Athena. We have a very high success rate. We think the dog will be lying low, and that she has a limp, but nothing serious. Dogs go into survival mode, and hopefully the drone pilot can pick her up.”

He said Erica Hart of HARTSAR drone search, and Nathan Crossley, of The Drone Ranger, were both involved.

K9-RSQ ground search teams are also using thermal scopes to try and locate her.

He said them have also set up feeding stations which they hope will attract her and allow them to humanely trap her.

If you see the dog contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 798 of March 15, 2025.

