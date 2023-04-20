The Sheffield indie rock band will headline Sound City in Liverpool on April 29, 2023

The Reytons have announced they will be headlining at Sound City festival in Liverpool this year.

The Sheffield indie rock band, who will take to the Liverpool stage on Saturday April 29, told their fans to ‘dust off the bucket hats’.

Announcing the news on Instagram, The Reytons wrote: “FESTIVAL SEASON IS HERE!!!!!

“It all kicks off next weekend as we head to Liverpool to headline Sound City before shooting straight down to Dorset for Teddy Rocks! Dust off the bucket hats, we’ll see you in the fields!! #AllReytons”

The band recently notched their first number one spot in the UK album charts with their third album ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’ and are gaining momentum and a loyal fanbase at a rapid pace.

The Sheffield-based band are famed for their live performances which are packed with electrifying energy and their unique stage presence. They never fail to unite a crowd with their rousing choruses and cuttingly honest lyrics. They were made to perform at festivals and thousands of fans are flocking to watch them live.

Previously, the band had Top 40 successes with the releases of ‘May Seriously Harm You And Others Around’ and ‘Kids Off The Estate’ which both featured in the top 20.

The group, from Doncaster and the Dearne, starring Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd, have been taking the charts by storm and say their success is built solely on the support of “fans, friends, family and community”.

Sound City takes place in Liverpool, a city with a buzzing live music scene and a rich musical heritage. This year it will be hosted at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall and runs from April 28, 2023 - April 30, 2023.

Rapidly rising pop star Maisie Peters will headline on Sunday April 30.

There will also be a whole host of other musical talents performing live including The Skinner Brothers, Dylan John Thomas, Liverpool Sound City, THE GOA EXPRESS, Delights and many more up-and-coming artists.

If you can’t catch The Reytons in Liverpool, you will be pleased to know they are set to play at a number of festivals across the UK this summer including Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender, The Isle Of Wight Festival and Newquay’s Boardmasters.

Where can I get tickets to The Reytons at Sound City?

Tickets are selling fast so to buy tickets for The Reytons visit Ticketweb.co.uk here