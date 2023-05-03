The Reytons have shared pictures from their recent festival performances at Liverpool Sound City and Teddy Rocks.

Over the Mayday bank holiday weekend, the Reytons performed at two festivals: Liverpool Sound City, and Teddy Rocks festival in Dorset. With the sun now starting to show its face across the UK, the band have announced festival season is officially underway.

The Sheffield rock group have shared pictures of their recent festival shows to Twitter . They also added a teaser for their next fest, taking place in sunny Magaluf.They captioned the snaps: “WHAT A WEEKEND!!! Festival season has officially begun!”

Prior to their next performance at Mallorca Live Festival, they teased fans, writing: “Next up we’re off to Magaluf to play Mallorca Live!! Who’s up for some sunfly karaoke? Let us know if your mum wants any baccy fetching back... #AllReytons”

One fan jokingly responded to the group’s festival success, writing: “Bit different from Clifton Park this lads.” This referenced The Reytons’ 2021 song, Kids Off the Estate, in which lead singer Jonny Yerrell likens the Rotheram day out to his childhood equivalent of Disneyland.

When not travelling up and down the country for shows in quintessential rock and roll fashion, The Reytons have been showing their support to fellow Sheffield band, Reverend And The Makers. They recently helped the Makers’ set up a pop-up shop to promote their new album, Heatwave in the Cold North.