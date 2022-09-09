The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle yesterday, and the nation now enters a 17 day mourning period announced by her son, King Charles III.

Many Sheffielders are heartbroken by the news. Numerous people have only known Her Majesty as our nation’s monarch, and many took the opportunity to share tributes and memories on Facebook.

Picture Past (supp 2) 1990s Visiting Sheffield in 1994. Sheffield, 25th March 1994 The Queen visiting Sheffield in 1994. colour

One commenter, Christine Francis, shared a touching memory of when the Queen once visited Sheffield. She said: “I was in Carmarthen when Prince Charles was invested Stood in the crowd watching and the next time I saw her was in Sheffield in the mid seventies. I held my baby aloft and the Queen smiled at us both. Lovely memory."

Diana Fothergill commented: “She's been there all my life a mainstay a wonderful woman always smiling she's a great loss to the Monarchy and Great Britain.”

The Queen was a part of many people’s lives for so long, many felt she was almost part of their family.

Dawn Radford said: “The rock of the nation. I always looked at her as an extended family member, a grandma.”

Annette Clayton said: “She has been in my life forever will miss her lovely smile and beautiful face.”

Queen Elizabeth was our monarch for so long, many have found it difficult seeing someone else ascend to the throne.

Carol Ann Walton said: “Forever the queen of our nation. Strange seeing a king as I have always known the queen. God bless her soul, and may she be at rest with her husband.”

Messages to the Royal Family have also flooded in after the heartbreaking news yesterday.

One reader, Shirley Ayres, said: “So sad for the loss of HRH she was a beautiful queen and will be sadly missed condolences to the Royal family.”

Debbie Whyke commented: “I've always liked following or watching the royal family since I was little. My late nan absolutely adored the Queen.”