Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty dies at Balmoral Castle surrounded by family
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, the Royal Family has announced.
Queen Elizabeth II has died surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family have announced.The nation now enters a period of mourning, after the longest reigning monarch in British history passed away today.Her Majesty's closest family all travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side, after doctors became concerned over The Queen's health.Her Majesty's son, Charles, will now become King Charles III.