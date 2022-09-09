Where can I lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II in Sheffield?

The Star will update this page with places in Sheffield you can pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, should you wish.

If your community is doing anything to help people commemorate the Queen’s passing, let The Star know by emailing [email protected]

Here are a list of places you can pay your respects to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers or signing books of condolences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Matthew’s Church, Carver Street

A book of public condolences that anyone can write in has today (September 9) been opened at St Matthew’s Church, on Carver Street.

The pages will be free for residents to write their own well wishes and commemorations for the late monarch.

The church is open daily 10am - 5pm.

A book of condolences has been opened at St Matthew's Church on Carver Street for the public to write their well wishes.

And on Sunday, September 11, at 11am, a Solemn Requiem Mass will be offered for the late Queen, with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Alan Law in attendance.

Father Naylor, parish priest of St Matthew’s, said: “Her Majesty has been a rock throughout many decades of change, all those who have lived through this second Elizabethan era will be aware of the significance of this moment.

"Let us pause, give thanks for all that she has been, and pray for our future.”

A public space for laying flowers has been set up in the Peace Gardens.

Peace Gardens

A public space for laying flowers has been set up by Sheffield City Council in the Peace Gardens for residents to gather.

A barrier is in place to mark the area and a notice reads: “Please palce floral tributes in the designated area.

"Items left elsewhere will be moved to the designated area.”

Sheffield Cathedral has invited the public to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield Cathedral’s doors opened at 8.30am today (Friday) with an invitation for the public to pray, light a candle and sign a book of condolences.

One message in the book already reads: “May the Queen rest in peace. A lady who was an inspiration to so many throughout her life. God bless.”

The cathedral will be open until 5.30pm today.

A book of condolences at Sheffield Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth II.