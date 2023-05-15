Kevin Sinfield helped his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon

Dan Walker has expressed the “power of friendship” after watching the emotional moment that Rob Burrow was carried over the finish line at Leeds Marathon. The Vanished presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, shared the heartwarming clip with his 286,000 Instagram followers.

Kevin Sinfield can be seen carrying his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow who suffers from motor neurone disease, over the Leeds Marathon finish line. Dan captioned the post, writing: “These 2 send me over the edge every time. The power of friendship. #RobBurrow #SirKevinSinfield”.

Dan’s post racked up almost 24,000 likes with many commenters admitting that the sweet gesture moved them to tears. One wrote: “I cried buckets watching this. How gently he lifts Rob and then kisses him. This is wayyyyyy beyond friendship!!!”

The Restoration Man’s George Clarke commented: “That made me fill up!!!” Presenter Orea Duba said: “Oh my goodness that’s something else. Incredible. Can’t get rid of the lump in my throat”.

Rob Burrows spent his entire 16-year professional career with Leeds Rhinos in the Super League, before being diagnosed with MND in 2019. He and Kevin took part in the marathon to raise money for motor neurone disease charities. Rob used a specially-adapted chair to join 12,500 other runners in the first Leeds marathon in 20 years. After being pushed around the 26.2 mile course in a wheelchair, Kevin stopped and took his friend out of the wheelchair, as he chose to carry him across the victory line himself.