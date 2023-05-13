Redgates, the Hole in the Road, and lots of snow.

We all have our own fond memories of growing up in Sheffield, and these were just a few our readers shared when we posed question: “What do you remember about growing up as a child in Sheffield?”

Hundreds responded – and here are a few of those precious memories.

Redgates, Sheffield’s massive town centre toy shop until it closed in the 1980s, was remembered by many.

This is what growing up in Sheffield was like according to Star readers - snow, Redgates and the Hole in the Road

Kate Ward said: “Hole in the Road, Redgates and a vibrant, safer city centre.”

Kitty Maloney shared the Redgates memories, adding: “Going to Redgates toy shop on The Moor with mum and my brother and wanting to go on the helicopter ride in there; playing out in the woods with friends and making dens; taking a bottle of dandelion and burdock and jam sandwiches with us and pretending we were the ‘secret seven’ as in the Enid Blyton books; playing in the snow and getting chillblanes and hot aches.”

Nadia Rimmington also recalled snow, adding: “Walking up lots of hills, the wind and lots of snow (lived in Stannington 1980-85). The hole in the roundabout with the fish tank.”

Buses were also a common memory. Emmalouise Bennett said: “I remember visiting and the two things I remember the most are the hole in the road and bendy buses!”

Castle Square known as Hole in the Road. 8 Sept 1992.

Nidge Watt added: “2p bus fares, and full and regular buses.”

That sparked others’ memories.

Nicki Jayne remembers ‘self serve big box things you could use on right hand side and print your own ticket’. They were ‘Videmat’ machines, added other readers.

Some memories related to Fletchers bakery - and their vans

Swimmers and sun bathers at Longley Swimming Pool, Sheffield, which was reopened to the public on June 12, 1975

Marsha Gordon Walker said: “Fletchers van – was just saying to my friend other day, loved that as a kid. And pop man.” Elizabeth Whitham recalled how ‘elephants feet’ were ‘yummy’

For many, Sheffield's markets are fond memories

Joanne Mori said: “Shoe market on a Friday morning at castle market and BHS.” Jayne Roche added: “Castle Market getting cockles, muscles, crab, and tripe and roe with my dad who is 94.”

Gary Jones recalled cardboard slides in the parks on the grass in the summer. “Cardboard slides in Firth Park (happy memories)” he said. Rob Seymour added: “Same for me in Concord Park.”

Mandy Nunn and electronic toys, Redgates 5th November 1979

Philip Cockayne remembered the Manor estate play park, saying: “There were swings on chains, a roundabout on concrete. The best flying plank ever. I think there was a bit of grass at the side to play football on. It was always busy. And an attendant as well. He could hardly walk but he knew everybody.”

Ian Hamilton had a whole string of memories. He posted: “Mam and dad; 2p in the Videmat machine buses every 10 mins; in the park and woods all day long; Millhouses park lido; summer of 76; playing 20 a side football; Redgates; Suggs; queuing for the Green Un; town and markets always packed; school dinners; fish tank; blokes stood round radio rental’s window looking at football results on a Saturday; holidays on the train with mam and dad; great mates; shoe market; Rebina shoes; Wap, Stonehouse Josephine’s...wouldn’t change owt.”

Julie Budd added: “Longley baths all six weeks holidays.” To which Sarah Bayliss replied: “Omg - not being able to breathe after jumping into the icy water.”