Dan Walker wants to speak with the public for his upcoming TV show about The Pennines with Helen Skelton

Dan Walker is looking for people ‘passionate about The Pennines’ for content in his upcoming TV show with Helen Skelton. Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure will see the former Strictly stars tour The Pennines to find out more about the northern area of natural beauty.

Dan, 46, has recently taken to Twitter, appealing for anyone who loves the area to get in contact with him. The tweet reads: “We'll be filming ‘Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure’ in Edale on Wednesday 7th June and we'd love to chat to anyone who is passionate about The Pennines. Any ideas? Please let us know at @DanHelenPennine 🙏🏻❤️”.

Dan recently saw immense success from his new hit series, Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People. Fans of the presenter are hoping the new outdoor series with Helen Skelton will provide just as much engaging content.

The show will be broadcast to our screens on Channel 5, with no official release date as of yet. The Channel 5 newsreader has assured fans he will keep us posted with any news of its first airing.

In April, he shared a tweet to announce the new collaborative series. He said: “I am really looking forward to making this series with Helen. I can’t wait to get out there and explore the Pennines. It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people along the way. They promised me there would be food to taste too!”

Helen Skelton, 39, also expressed her excitement to be exploring The Pennines with Dan, saying: “I’m really looking forward to and grateful for the opportunity to have some incredible adventures with my friend Dan. And it’s on my doorstep.”

Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor, Factual Entertainment, Channel 5 & Paramount+, said: "We’re so glad to be able to bring Dan and Helen together for this series. Their friendship, talent and sense of adventure will bring a unique perspective as they take our audience on an immersive journey through the diverse landscapes and towns of the Pennine Way.”