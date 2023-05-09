Dan Walker has attended a club fitting ahead of his summer charity golf events

Dan Walker has shared via Instagram that he has taken a trip down south to Leicestershire for a golf club fitting. The Vanished presenter, 46, is booked to appear in two charity golf events this summer.

Dan visited The Golf Centre in Coalville, a ‘state of the art entertainment venue’ for golfers. He revealed in the post that he was fitted for Parsons Xtreme Golf clubs, some of which cost up to £700.The Channel 5 newsreader also teased his 286,000 followers with more upcoming golf content. He wrote in the caption: “Video coming soon”.

This summer, Dan Walker is currently confirmed for two charity golf events.In July, Dan will face off against Sheffield professional golfer Danny Willetts. The pair have invited members of the public to enter into their golf competition, in which teams of three will represent either Dan or Danny.

Entrants to the event will be given access to individual team prizes, a barbecue, a Q&A with Walker and Willets, as well as a free bar from 5pm onwards. Business owners can pay an extra £600 for a branded hole with their company's name.

A few weeks later, in August, Dan will travel up to Scotland to compete against other celebrities in the Legends Golf Tour. The former Football Focus presenter will aim to qualify for the championship final this December, in which participants can earn £10,000 for their charity of choice.

